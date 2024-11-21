JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 October 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st October 2024
US$ 4.14
JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2024 is $4.14 per share (30 September 2024: $4.13 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share and net fx losses of (2) cents per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 174,412
Cash at bank and treasuries 106,578
Other receivables 183
Total Assets 281,173
Liabilities
Other liabilities 685
Total liabilities 685
Net Asset Value 280,488
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.14
