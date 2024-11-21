JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 31 October 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st October 2024 US$ 4.14

JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2024 is $4.14 per share (30 September 2024: $4.13 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents per share and income of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share and net fx losses of (2) cents per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 174,412

Cash at bank and treasuries 106,578

Other receivables 183

Total Assets 281,173



Liabilities

Other liabilities 685

Total liabilities 685



Net Asset Value 280,488

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.14

