Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: UV Stabilizers Market to Reach $1.90 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'UV Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Coatings, Artificial Grass, Printing & Packaging, Solar Panels), End User (Automotive, Packaging)-Global Forecast to 2031,'

The UV stabilizers market is expected to reach $1.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031.

UV stabilizers are chemical additives that absorb UV light and convert it into heat, preventing the UV light from causing damage to polymers. UV stabilizers work by absorbing, blocking, or neutralizing UV rays to prevent product degradation, including discoloration, brittleness, and loss of mechanical properties. They are used in various applications, including automotive parts to prevent the fading and cracking of paints and plastics; agricultural films to help protect greenhouse coverings and irrigation systems; and packaging materials, including plastic bags and bottles, to ensure durability and maintain product integrity.

The growing demand for UV stabilizers among automotive and agricultural organizations, growing awareness regarding the damage caused to plastics by UV radiation, and stringent regulations to protect products from UV radiation drive the growth of the UV stabilizers market. However, fluctuating raw material costs restrain the growth of the UV stabilizers market.

Additionally, increasing construction activities and the growing need for UV stabilizers among packaging companies are expected to create growth opportunities for the players in this market. However, environmental issues associated with UV stabilizers are a major challenge for market stakeholders.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Rianlon Corporation (China), EuP Group (Vietnam), Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp (Taiwan), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), SONGWON Industrial Group (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay Group (Belgium), Lycus Ltd., LLC (U.S.), SABO S.p.A. (Italy), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited (U.K.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), UniteChem Group (China), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Mayzo, Inc. (U.S.), Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.).

The UV stabilizers market is segmented by type (hindered amine light stabilizers, UV absorbers, and quenchers); application (textiles & fibers, coatings, adhesives & sealants, roofing membranes, artificial grass, printing & packaging, solar panels, and other applications); and end user (building & construction equipment manufacturers, consumer electronics & appliances manufacturers, automotive manufacturers, textile manufacturers, agricultural equipment manufacturers, aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers, packaging manufacturers, medical device manufacturers, and other end users). This study also provides a comprehensive analysis of the UV stabilizers market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &Africa.

UV Stabilizers Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In July 2024, BASF SE (Germany) launched Tinuvin ® NOR ® 211 AR for sustainable farming practices. This new high-performance heat and light stabilizer protects and prolongs the lifespan of agricultural plastics that require resistance to high levels of inorganic chemicals such as sulfur and chlorine.

NOR 211 AR for sustainable farming practices. This new high-performance heat and light stabilizer protects and prolongs the lifespan of agricultural plastics that require resistance to high levels of inorganic chemicals such as sulfur and chlorine. In November 2023, Ampacet Corporation (U.S.) launched UVProtect, a new generation of long-lasting UV stabilizers to extend the life of polyolefin-based plastics used in outdoor applications.

In July 2022, Solvay Group (Belgium) launched an innovative new portfolio of UV-C stabilizers designed for demanding hygiene applications where the focus is on combating COVID and hospital-acquired infections. These products make use of the UV-C spectrum (200-280 nm) to treat polyolefin surfaces, and help address the challenges of polyolefin degradation, color change, and microcrack formation caused by frequent exposure to UV-C radiation.

In March 2022, BASF SE (Germany) announced plans to boost production capacity for its Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS), including popular products such as Tinuvin, Chimassorb, and Uvinul at sites located in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy, and Lampertheim, Germany.

Key Findings in the UV Stabilizers Market Study:

By type, the UV absorbers segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need for product protection in packaging applications, the growing demand for advanced coatings with UV protection in solar energy projects, and the increasing demand for paints and coatings to protect surfaces, including buildings and vehicles, from UV radiation support the segment's high growth.

By application, the solar panels segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of UV stabilizers in the plastic components and protective films of Photovoltaic (PV) modules to enhance their durability and efficiency, government initiatives supporting renewable energy projects, the increasing application of UV stabilizers in encapsulation materials and back sheets of solar panels to prevent degradation and environmental damage and maintain panel integrity over time are factors supporting the segment's high growth.

By end user, the automotive segment is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the automotive sector, the increasing demand for UV-stabilized plastics in automotive manufacturing, and the growing use of UV stabilizers in exterior automotive parts and interior components to prevent fading, cracking, and discoloration and maintain quality and durability under prolonged UV exposure are factors supporting the segment's high growth.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for UV stabilizers across industries in the region, including automotive, consumer electronics, packaging, and construction, the growing preference for sustainable and advanced packaging solutions, and the increasing use of UV stabilizers in agricultural films, greenhouse covers, and solar energy projects in countries including India, Japan, and China support the high growth of this regional market.

Scope of the Report:

UV Stabilizers Market Assessment-by Type

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

UV Absorbers

Quenchers

UV Stabilizers Market Assessment-by Application

Textiles & Fibers

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Roofing Membranes

Artificial Grass

Printing & Packaging

Solar Panels

Other Applications

UV Stabilizers Market Assessment-by End User

Automotive Manufacturers

Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers

Building & Construction Equipment Manufacturers

Textile Manufacturers

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers

Aerospace & Defense Equipment Manufacturers

Packaging Manufacturers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Other End Users

UV Stabilizers Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

