Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
20.11.24
21:52 Uhr
7,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,68 %
21.11.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

21 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 599.427p. The highest price paid per share was 603.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 595.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,507,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,247,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

821

602.800

16:12:48

1021

603.000

16:11:33

1127

602.800

16:09:30

9

602.800

16:09:30

467

603.000

16:08:03

668

603.000

16:08:03

744

603.000

16:06:51

278

603.000

16:06:51

300

602.800

16:06:22

228

602.800

16:06:22

3008

602.800

16:06:08

169

602.800

16:06:08

974

601.800

15:59:56

1147

601.800

15:58:05

944

601.600

15:56:23

443

601.800

15:55:12

150

601.800

15:55:12

38

601.800

15:55:12

374

601.600

15:50:14

402

601.600

15:50:14

312

601.600

15:50:14

1140

601.600

15:50:14

336

601.200

15:47:10

813

601.200

15:47:10

1032

601.400

15:47:06

1096

601.600

15:47:06

993

601.000

15:44:32

1057

601.000

15:44:32

1382

600.400

15:41:17

922

599.800

15:35:00

958

599.800

15:32:50

977

599.600

15:30:48

282

600.600

15:28:15

749

600.600

15:28:15

1060

600.400

15:26:54

1035

600.800

15:21:35

462

600.800

15:19:34

655

600.800

15:19:34

416

601.200

15:17:25

535

601.200

15:17:25

1376

601.400

15:16:56

1430

601.800

15:16:19

1132

601.000

15:09:06

1129

601.800

15:05:03

1076

602.000

15:05:02

932

601.600

15:02:00

959

602.200

15:00:08

610

602.200

15:00:08

642

602.200

15:00:08

452

602.200

14:53:53

567

602.200

14:53:53

1030

602.600

14:52:46

1042

603.200

14:49:47

1118

602.800

14:47:57

56

601.800

14:44:41

104

601.800

14:44:37

860

601.800

14:44:37

1078

601.600

14:43:59

978

600.000

14:39:36

12

600.000

14:39:36

1045

600.000

14:39:03

1005

600.800

14:35:06

1021

601.600

14:34:21

1423

602.200

14:33:56

1091

602.400

14:33:56

171

602.400

14:33:56

523

602.200

14:29:01

785

602.200

14:29:01

1081

602.400

14:28:22

1043

602.400

14:28:22

93

600.400

14:06:40

972

600.400

14:06:40

1147

600.800

14:00:31

513

600.400

13:58:05

228

600.400

13:58:05

228

600.400

13:58:05

1037

600.000

13:56:38

1016

598.200

13:51:06

1063

597.200

13:46:34

985

597.600

13:44:55

1118

597.400

13:42:14

1078

597.600

13:42:13

1027

597.200

13:37:21

1053

596.400

13:33:14

1144

596.600

13:32:09

1119

596.400

13:27:32

1152

596.400

13:24:45

755

597.000

13:21:01

923

597.000

13:21:01

1149

595.400

13:07:44

1098

595.600

12:52:26

926

596.400

12:47:54

1055

596.600

12:47:50

951

596.600

12:47:50

1026

597.000

12:29:12

1048

596.600

12:21:16

1097

597.000

12:17:30

1079

596.400

12:11:52

1085

595.400

11:55:45

949

596.000

11:45:56

702

596.200

11:41:12

431

596.200

11:41:12

253

597.600

11:30:44

86

597.600

11:30:44

700

597.600

11:30:44

69

597.600

11:30:44

1100

597.600

11:30:44

465

597.200

11:22:15

465

597.200

11:22:15

182

597.200

11:22:15

1098

597.400

11:21:30

43

597.400

11:21:30

1107

596.600

11:04:11

659

595.400

10:56:55

1022

595.800

10:51:58

943

595.600

10:46:18

1074

595.200

10:36:00

1082

595.600

10:18:01

1076

596.400

10:14:35

1017

597.200

10:10:10

996

597.200

10:02:00

1100

597.400

09:48:15

14

597.400

09:48:15

41

597.000

09:44:56

1090

597.000

09:44:56

1054

595.400

09:37:31

20

596.000

09:24:30

20

596.000

09:24:30

1100

596.000

09:24:30

867

597.600

09:16:22

140

597.600

09:16:22

1051

598.600

09:10:44

996

598.000

09:04:11

714

598.600

08:57:55

388

598.600

08:57:55

844

597.600

08:42:51

194

597.600

08:42:51

561

598.800

08:34:53

26

598.800

08:34:53

561

598.800

08:34:53

1025

599.400

08:32:06

624

598.200

08:26:51

454

598.200

08:26:51

979

598.200

08:22:50

1006

599.000

08:16:09

1146

600.400

08:04:52

235

600.400

08:03:11

771

600.400

08:03:11


