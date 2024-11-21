Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
21 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 599.427p. The highest price paid per share was 603.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 595.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,507,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,247,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
821
602.800
16:12:48
1021
603.000
16:11:33
1127
602.800
16:09:30
9
602.800
16:09:30
467
603.000
16:08:03
668
603.000
16:08:03
744
603.000
16:06:51
278
603.000
16:06:51
300
602.800
16:06:22
228
602.800
16:06:22
3008
602.800
16:06:08
169
602.800
16:06:08
974
601.800
15:59:56
1147
601.800
15:58:05
944
601.600
15:56:23
443
601.800
15:55:12
150
601.800
15:55:12
38
601.800
15:55:12
374
601.600
15:50:14
402
601.600
15:50:14
312
601.600
15:50:14
1140
601.600
15:50:14
336
601.200
15:47:10
813
601.200
15:47:10
1032
601.400
15:47:06
1096
601.600
15:47:06
993
601.000
15:44:32
1057
601.000
15:44:32
1382
600.400
15:41:17
922
599.800
15:35:00
958
599.800
15:32:50
977
599.600
15:30:48
282
600.600
15:28:15
749
600.600
15:28:15
1060
600.400
15:26:54
1035
600.800
15:21:35
462
600.800
15:19:34
655
600.800
15:19:34
416
601.200
15:17:25
535
601.200
15:17:25
1376
601.400
15:16:56
1430
601.800
15:16:19
1132
601.000
15:09:06
1129
601.800
15:05:03
1076
602.000
15:05:02
932
601.600
15:02:00
959
602.200
15:00:08
610
602.200
15:00:08
642
602.200
15:00:08
452
602.200
14:53:53
567
602.200
14:53:53
1030
602.600
14:52:46
1042
603.200
14:49:47
1118
602.800
14:47:57
56
601.800
14:44:41
104
601.800
14:44:37
860
601.800
14:44:37
1078
601.600
14:43:59
978
600.000
14:39:36
12
600.000
14:39:36
1045
600.000
14:39:03
1005
600.800
14:35:06
1021
601.600
14:34:21
1423
602.200
14:33:56
1091
602.400
14:33:56
171
602.400
14:33:56
523
602.200
14:29:01
785
602.200
14:29:01
1081
602.400
14:28:22
1043
602.400
14:28:22
93
600.400
14:06:40
972
600.400
14:06:40
1147
600.800
14:00:31
513
600.400
13:58:05
228
600.400
13:58:05
228
600.400
13:58:05
1037
600.000
13:56:38
1016
598.200
13:51:06
1063
597.200
13:46:34
985
597.600
13:44:55
1118
597.400
13:42:14
1078
597.600
13:42:13
1027
597.200
13:37:21
1053
596.400
13:33:14
1144
596.600
13:32:09
1119
596.400
13:27:32
1152
596.400
13:24:45
755
597.000
13:21:01
923
597.000
13:21:01
1149
595.400
13:07:44
1098
595.600
12:52:26
926
596.400
12:47:54
1055
596.600
12:47:50
951
596.600
12:47:50
1026
597.000
12:29:12
1048
596.600
12:21:16
1097
597.000
12:17:30
1079
596.400
12:11:52
1085
595.400
11:55:45
949
596.000
11:45:56
702
596.200
11:41:12
431
596.200
11:41:12
253
597.600
11:30:44
86
597.600
11:30:44
700
597.600
11:30:44
69
597.600
11:30:44
1100
597.600
11:30:44
465
597.200
11:22:15
465
597.200
11:22:15
182
597.200
11:22:15
1098
597.400
11:21:30
43
597.400
11:21:30
1107
596.600
11:04:11
659
595.400
10:56:55
1022
595.800
10:51:58
943
595.600
10:46:18
1074
595.200
10:36:00
1082
595.600
10:18:01
1076
596.400
10:14:35
1017
597.200
10:10:10
996
597.200
10:02:00
1100
597.400
09:48:15
14
597.400
09:48:15
41
597.000
09:44:56
1090
597.000
09:44:56
1054
595.400
09:37:31
20
596.000
09:24:30
20
596.000
09:24:30
1100
596.000
09:24:30
867
597.600
09:16:22
140
597.600
09:16:22
1051
598.600
09:10:44
996
598.000
09:04:11
714
598.600
08:57:55
388
598.600
08:57:55
844
597.600
08:42:51
194
597.600
08:42:51
561
598.800
08:34:53
26
598.800
08:34:53
561
598.800
08:34:53
1025
599.400
08:32:06
624
598.200
08:26:51
454
598.200
08:26:51
979
598.200
08:22:50
1006
599.000
08:16:09
1146
600.400
08:04:52
235
600.400
08:03:11
771
600.400
08:03:11