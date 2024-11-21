Anzeige
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

For immediate release

21 November 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 4,692 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4750.57 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

19,340,903 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

7,239,360 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 19,340,903 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
