Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219
Stuttgart
21.11.24
15:00 Uhr
21,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date - 03/02/2025

(The "Company")

21 November 2024

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme detailed below.

Date of purchase

21 November 2024

Number of Shares purchased

25,000

Highest price paid per share

$23.9000

Lowest price paid per share

$23.8000

Average price paid per share

$23.8946

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 17,817,346 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 11,878,231 Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 29,695,577. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the "Master Partnership") until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end. Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors. The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


