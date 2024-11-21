Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 18:25 Uhr
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

21 November 2024

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has issued 150,000 new ordinary shares of one penny each (the 'Ordinary Shares') pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares will be issued at a price of 120.0 pence per Ordinary Share, a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 33,581,795 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure 33,581,795 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary - JTC (UK) Limited

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181


© 2024 PR Newswire
