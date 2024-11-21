Anzeige
21.11.2024 18:31 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that on 21 November 2024, it repurchased 6,913 ordinary shares of 20p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 397.493708p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 19,389,068.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 30,437,368 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 19,389,068.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary toInvesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

21 November 2024


