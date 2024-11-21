Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,490 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
21.11.2024 18:31 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Nov-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      80,485 
Highest price paid per share:         131.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          124.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.1221p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,892,323 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,892,323) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.1221p                    80,485

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
325              126.00          08:03:47         00311380477TRLO1     XLON 
309              126.50          08:09:08         00311384173TRLO1     XLON 
59               126.50          08:22:34         00311394013TRLO1     XLON 
1207              126.00          08:33:47         00311401678TRLO1     XLON 
303              126.00          08:33:47         00311401679TRLO1     XLON 
478              125.50          08:36:05         00311403478TRLO1     XLON 
1075              125.50          08:36:05         00311403479TRLO1     XLON 
1567              125.00          08:59:51         00311427361TRLO1     XLON 
783              125.00          08:59:51         00311427362TRLO1     XLON 
2297              125.00          09:00:35         00311428078TRLO1     XLON 
1626              124.50          09:02:00         00311429255TRLO1     XLON 
667              124.50          09:02:00         00311429256TRLO1     XLON 
1035              124.50          09:15:38         00311444050TRLO1     XLON 
459              124.50          09:15:38         00311444051TRLO1     XLON 
115              124.50          09:19:16         00311449249TRLO1     XLON 
82               124.50          09:19:16         00311449250TRLO1     XLON 
574              124.50          09:19:16         00311449251TRLO1     XLON 
344              124.50          09:21:08         00311451915TRLO1     XLON 
600              124.50          09:21:08         00311451916TRLO1     XLON 
600              124.50          09:21:08         00311451917TRLO1     XLON 
700              124.50          09:22:00         00311452838TRLO1     XLON 
500              124.50          09:22:45         00311453468TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.50          09:25:20         00311456143TRLO1     XLON 
286              124.50          09:25:20         00311456144TRLO1     XLON 
100              124.50          09:26:00         00311456994TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.50          09:26:27         00311457852TRLO1     XLON 
1502              124.00          09:32:34         00311465685TRLO1     XLON 
750              124.00          09:32:34         00311465686TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.50          09:32:34         00311465687TRLO1     XLON 
633              124.50          09:32:34         00311465688TRLO1     XLON 
658              124.50          09:32:34         00311465689TRLO1     XLON 
775              124.50          10:20:41         00311498063TRLO1     XLON 
1551              124.50          10:20:41         00311498064TRLO1     XLON 
2215              124.00          10:30:38         00311498409TRLO1     XLON 
167              124.50          10:30:38         00311498410TRLO1     XLON 
334              124.50          10:30:38         00311498411TRLO1     XLON 
591              124.50          10:30:38         00311498412TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.50          10:34:49         00311498555TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.50          10:35:08         00311498563TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.50          10:35:46         00311498580TRLO1     XLON 
500              125.50          11:16:54         00311500945TRLO1     XLON 
764              125.50          11:16:54         00311500946TRLO1     XLON 
300              125.50          11:17:18         00311500998TRLO1     XLON 
1477              125.50          11:33:35         00311501537TRLO1     XLON 
1588              125.00          11:58:20         00311502467TRLO1     XLON 
793              125.00          11:58:20         00311502468TRLO1     XLON 
794              125.00          11:58:20         00311502469TRLO1     XLON 
3014              125.00          11:58:21         00311502470TRLO1     XLON 
1530              126.50          12:55:24         00311503904TRLO1     XLON 
557              127.00          13:15:18         00311504992TRLO1     XLON 
204              127.00          13:15:18         00311504993TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          13:30:21         00311505493TRLO1     XLON 
111              127.00          14:10:37         00311507056TRLO1     XLON 
1483              127.00          14:10:37         00311507057TRLO1     XLON 
2642              127.00          14:10:37         00311507058TRLO1     XLON 
655              127.00          14:10:37         00311507059TRLO1     XLON 
1366              127.00          14:13:06         00311507127TRLO1     XLON 
623              127.00          14:13:06         00311507128TRLO1     XLON 
542              127.00          14:13:06         00311507129TRLO1     XLON 
1575              127.00          14:40:02         00311508831TRLO1     XLON 
1209              127.00          14:40:14         00311508833TRLO1     XLON 
1103              127.00          14:43:33         00311509072TRLO1     XLON 
1226              127.00          14:43:33         00311509073TRLO1     XLON 
4763              128.00          15:14:23         00311510891TRLO1     XLON 
2393              128.50          15:37:15         00311512015TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.50          15:37:25         00311512026TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          15:37:50         00311512036TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.50          15:41:07         00311512231TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          15:41:07         00311512232TRLO1     XLON 
1601              129.50          15:55:04         00311513051TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
