Biomedical Waste Solutions: Arlington Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Rising Needlestick Injuries With Handy Guide

The CDC Reports Approximately 385,000 Needlestick and Sharps-Related Injuries Among U.S. Healthcare Workers Annually

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / With the rise in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent national medical waste disposal company with locations in Arlington, Texas, is diligently educating the public on the hazards linked to improper disposal of medical waste, including needles.

According to the CDC, an estimated 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur annually among U.S. healthcare workers. This figure is likely underestimated due to underreporting, especially in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes rely on needles daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the risk of sharps injuries in spreading serious diseases, with annual global infection rates among healthcare workers reported as:

Around 2,005,000 infections with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 infections with hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 infections with hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections can cause long-term health issues, including disabilities, and may even result in death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that one-third of sharps injuries happen during disposal. This highlights the critical need for strict medical waste disposal practices to safeguard healthcare personnel and the general public.

To address this critical issue, Arlington medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide provides clear instructions on safely disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, demonstrating the company's dedication to improving safety and preventing infections through proper waste management.

The guide outlines five critical tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

Using FDA-approved sharps disposal containers Avoiding overfilling disposal containers Not reaching into disposal containers Refrain from recapping needles Keeping sharp objects and disposal containers out of children's reach

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The high rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the broader community is a significant concern. Our disposal guide is an essential tool for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home. We're here to support facilities in need of reliable Arlington medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

At the forefront of Arlington medical waste disposal, BioMedical Waste Solutions encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles to study their comprehensive guide for disposing of sharps and medical waste. The company's specialized knowledge and state-of-the-art equipment ensure the secure handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste in full compliance with the highest national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit our website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements

