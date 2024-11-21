Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 20:07 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameChange Solar Launches TopoSmart+ for Optimal Solar Tracker Installation on Challenging Terrain

Finanznachrichten News

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar is excited to announce the release of TopoSmart+, an advanced project analysis tool that minimizes topography costs for Genius Tracker installations on challenging uneven terrain. TopoSmart+ offers a revolutionary approach that optimizes grading and steel post costs, delivering the most effective installed cost for solar installers and developers.

GameChange Solar - Logo

TopoSmart+ runs multiple design iterations on a solar project to find the lowest combined costs for grading and steel posts, optimize tracker elevations, and generate detailed grading plans. This tool's 3D modeling supports both the straight tube and terrain following configurations of GameChange's Genius Tracker. This ensures the tracker design is efficient and tailored to a site's specific conditions, reducing overall project costs.

For owners interested in terrain following systems, GameChange offers both moderate terrain following and extreme terrain following, which allows for up to a 1-degree change in row tube slope in each post-to-post span. While higher tube slope tolerances may reduce grading costs, it is important for owners to address potential voltage mismatches, which can cause up to a 2% drop in power production. TopoSmart+ can offer a balanced approach. TopoSmart+ can minimize installed tracker costs for projects with challenging topography while simultaneously designing for relatively small changes in row tube slope, which maximizes power output and enhances value for project owners and installers alike.

"Our goal with TopoSmart+ is to provide a powerful yet streamlined solution that cuts topography costs while supporting project bankability," said Anthony Assal, Director of Technical Development. "By optimizing both grading and steel needs for specific terrain, we're offering developers a highly efficient and cost-effective approach to even the toughest sites."

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 37 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-launches-toposmart-for-optimal-solar-tracker-installation-on-challenging-terrain-302313492.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.