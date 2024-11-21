Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - In a remarkable achievement, Evan Dimov, the dynamic owner of Mr. Electric of Orlando, has been awarded the coveted 2023 New Franchisee of the Year Award, setting a new standard in the electrical services industry.

The New Franchisee of the Year Award is presented to franchise owners within the Mr. Electric network who have demonstrated exceptional growth, customer service, and business acumen. Evan Dimov's dedication to excellence and his team's relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious recognition. The award was presented in October 2024 at the Neighborly Reunion in Grapevine, TX, acknowledging Evan's exceptional performance and involvement in the Mr. Electric system.

After leaving a successful career as a restaurateur, Evan Dimov embarked on a new venture by establishing Mr. Electric of Orlando. His journey to becoming a leading entrepreneur in the electrical services sector is a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.

Since its inception, Mr. Electric of Orlando has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive residential and commercial electrical repair, installation, and maintenance services. With a focus on electrical panel upgrades, panel replacements, EV charger installations, and more, Evan and his team of Orlando electricians have become a trusted name in the community.

Evan is also deeply involved in the community, particularly in educating homeowners about generator safety. His efforts in this area have garnered significant attention, even being featured on local news stations. Through workshops, informational sessions, and media appearances, he has made a significant impact, ensuring that residents are informed and safe, especially during hurricane season.

Upon receiving the award, Evan Dimov expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my incredible team and the trust that Orlando homeowners have placed in us. We are deeply honored to serve this vibrant community, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers for making this possible."

Mr. Electric of Orlando is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety in all its services. Licensed (EC13012245) and equipped with a team of skilled professionals, the company continues to set benchmarks for electrical services in Orlando, Titusville, and surrounding communities.

For more information about Mr. Electric of Orlando and the award-winning electrical services offered, please visit https://mrelectric.com/orlando or contact Evan Dimov at 407-329-5796 or via email at orlando@mrelectric.com.

About Mr. Electric of Orlando

Mr. Electric of Orlando is an independently owned and operated franchise that provides a wide range of residential and commercial electrical services. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Mr. Electric of Orlando proudly serves Orlando, Titusville, and surrounding communities.

