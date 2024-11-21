WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $362.1 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $332.5 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.147 billion from $1.020 billion last year.Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $362.1 Mln. vs. $332.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.147 Bln vs. $1.020 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX