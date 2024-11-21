CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Overall inflation is expected to ease 0.1 percent on month and rise 2.2 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and adding 2.4 percent on year in September.Japan also will see preliminary November numbers for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in October, their scores were 49.2 and 49.7, respectively.Australia will see preliminary November numbers for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in October, their scores were 47.3 and 51.0, respectively.Singapore will release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 4.1 percent on year.Malaysia will provide October figures for consumer prices; in September, inflation was flat on month and up 1.8 percent on year.Taiwan will see October unemployment data; in September, the jobless rate was 3.38 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX