Nvidia has ascended to new heights, claiming the title of world's most valuable company after surpassing Apple with a market capitalization of approximately $3.6 trillion. The technology giant's remarkable performance was highlighted by its latest quarterly results, which revealed a stunning 94% revenue surge to $35.1 billion, while profits more than doubled to $19.3 billion. The data center segment proved particularly impressive, with revenue soaring 112% to reach $30.8 billion, underlining Nvidia's commanding position in the artificial intelligence chip market.

Future Outlook Shows Measured Growth

While maintaining its strong market momentum, Nvidia's forecast for the current quarter suggests a more measured pace of expansion, with projected revenue of $37.5 billion. This outlook, though representing continued growth, fell slightly short of some market participants' expectations. However, industry observers remain optimistic about the company's growth trajectory into 2025, supported by robust demand in the AI sector and the anticipated launch of the new "Blackwell" chip generation, which is expected to maintain the company's competitive edge in the market.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...