Volkswagen's shares tumbled to a 52-week low of €80.98, marking a 1% decline, as labor disputes intensify across its German operations. The automotive giant faces mounting pressure as over 7,000 employees gathered in Wolfsburg to protest against proposed cost-cutting measures. At the heart of the conflict lies Volkswagen's push for a 10% wage reduction, contrasting sharply with labor unions' pursuit of a 5.1% increase in line with broader industry standards. The situation is further complicated by the company's ambitious target to boost its core brand's profit margin to 6.5% by 2026, prompting discussions about potential facility closures despite union opposition.

Impending Strike Actions

The labor dispute threatens to escalate as the mandatory peace period expires on November 30. While unions have presented an alternative proposal, including directing future wage increases into a development fund and targeting €1.5 billion in labor cost savings, management remains committed to its original cost-reduction objectives. This standoff has contributed to the stock's significant decline from its yearly peak of €128.60, reflecting growing investor concerns about the company's operational stability and financial outlook.

