Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
PR Newswire
22.11.2024
CCTV+: Embarking on a Renewed Dialogue at Liangzhu Between Global Civilizations--The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Promotional Video and Documentary to Premier

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchanges make civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.

The documentary, filled with exciting moments at the Events, could serve as a preview to the upcoming second Liangzhu Forum, building up the anticipation for an even more splendid future of human civilization. Also, it features further explorations into the stories and significance behind the Events.

This event was organized by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, and Zhejiang Media Group. It was hosted by the Overseas Center, or ZTV-World, of Zhejiang Media Group and was supported by the Chinese Embassy in Portuga, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, University of Lisbon, Portugal, and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, among other institutions.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565121/2024.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-embarking-on-a-renewed-dialogue-at-liangzhu-between-global-civilizationsthe-liangzhu-a-dialogue-across-world-civilizations-promotional-video-and-documentary-to-premier-302313937.html

