CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar slid to nearly a 2-month low of 90.03 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 90.53.Against the Australia and the U.S. dollars, the kiwi plunged to more than a 2-yr low of 1.1180 and a 1-yr low of 0.5829 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1109 and 0.5859, respectively.The kiwi edged down to 1.7961 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7869.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the aussie, 0.57 against the greenback and 1.84 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX