HANZA AB: HANZA wins new customer in Germany

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, continues to secure new business, and has entered a manufacturing partnership with a leading German company specializing in advanced measurement equipment for mechanical components.

HANZA will manufacture control cabinets, a critical part of the customer's state-of-the-art measurement systems, designed for demanding industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, and energy.

The initial order, valued at approximately 1.4 MEUR annually, marks the start of a promising partnership with significant potential for future business expansion. Manufacturing will commence in 2024 at HANZA's German cluster, where the company leverages local expertise and advanced technology to exceed customer expectations.

"We are proud to have been entrusted with supplying a world leader," says Sascha Berent, Sales Director DACH. "This partnership underlines our strength as a strategic manufacturing partner and our ability to meet the highest demands on quality and precision."

This order also reflects a positive trend, with HANZA securing new customers despite a continued weak economy. It demonstrates the company's attractiveness as a strategic manufacturing partner, irrespective of the economic climate.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 709 50 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Sascha Berent, Sales Director DACH

+49 175 5103 339

sascha.berent@hanza.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/hanza-wins-new-customer-in-germany,c4070194

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4070194/3129536.pdf HANZA wins new customer in Germany

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanza-wins-new-customer-in-germany-302313991.html