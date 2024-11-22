EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.
Addition of Mr Alain Nydegger as an Eligible Participant under the Group's Matching Share Plan 2025-2028
As a result, Mr Nydegger has been granted a loan of EUR 200,000 for the purpose of acquiring shares in the Company ("Loan"). The principal of the Loan must be repaid in full in one instalment on 31 December 2028. The Loan carries a fixed interest of 5.5% which must be paid annually. The Loan terms include customary default provisions and a bad leaver provision.
Under the Matching Share Plan, Mr Nydegger has a right to receive an amount of shares (from the Company) equal to the amount of shares which he purchases with the Loan Proceeds at a ratio of 1:1 (the "Matching Shares"). In this respect, the Company will transfer the Matching Shares to Mr Nydegger after 31 December 2028, if the conditions for receiving shares under the Matching Share Plan have been fulfilled.
Further details of the Matching Share Plan and the terms and conditions of the Loan can be found in the Company's press release dated 29 December 2023, which can be accessed here. For the avoidance of doubt, the maximum aggregate value of loans that may be granted (EUR 1.9 million), and the maximum aggregate number of treasury shares that can be transferred (900,000 shares), to key management in terms of the Matching Share Plan have remained unchanged.
