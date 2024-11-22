In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China was stable at $0. 087/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with price indications between $0. 085-0. 095/W. Several Tier 1 manufacturers increased their offer prices following news of the export tax rebate reduction for photovoltaic products from 13% to 9%, effective Dec. 1. The affected products include monocrystalline silicon wafers larger than 15. 24 cm in diameter ...

