The sites, with a total 9. 6 MWp generation capacity and 13. 5 MWh of energy storage, were built in the Loreto department by Amazonas Energía Solar for Electro Oriente. From pv magazine Latam Located in Requena and Tamshiyacu, both in the department of Loreto, two solar-plus-storage sites have been inaugurated by the Amazonas Energía Solar joint venture owned by Peruvian company Novum Solar and French-owned EDF Perú. The projects, installed for utility Electro Oriente, feature 9. 6 MWp of solar generation capacity and 13. 5 MWh of energy storage. The photovoltaic plants are expected to supply ...

