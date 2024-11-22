Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 22 November 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 19,642,612 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 22 November 2024, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (33.92% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 19,642,612 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

22 November 2024



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.