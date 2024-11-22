Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 08:25 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PT Petrokimia Gresik: PETROKIMIA GRESIK UNVEILS 2024-2030 ENERGY TRANSITION PROGRAM AT COP29 INTERNATIONAL FORUM

Finanznachrichten News

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrokimia Gresik, an Agroindustry Solutions company under the Pupuk Indonesia holding, supports global decarbonization efforts, addressing one of today's most pressing global issues. The company remains confident in its ability to achieve significant emission reductions through its 2024-2030 energy transition program. This commitment was highlighted by Dwi Satriyo Annurogo, President Director of Petrokimia Gresik, during his speech at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

"Petrokimia Gresik has long been intensifying its decarbonization program as part of our commitment to supporting Pupuk Indonesia's vision of becoming a leader in the green industry. This effort also aligns with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's directive to achieve national food security and meet the Net Zero Emissions (NZE) target by 2060," said Dwi Satriyo during his presentation titled "Technologies, Strategies, and Best Practices in Minimizing Carbon Footprint."

The company's 2024 energy transition initiatives include converting the energy source for the Furnace and Burner System of the Phonska V Plant from coal to natural gas. Additionally, the company is increasing the use of electric vehicles, with 180 electric motorcycles and eight electric cars, supported by dedicated charging facilities. This year, the company also introduced two electric forklifts and one electric wheel loader. These efforts are projected to reduce emissions by 22%.

Meanwhile, Petrokimia Gresik has also outlined its Decarbonization Roadmap for 2025-2030. This includes transitioning the energy source of the Furnace at the Phonska IV Plant from coal to natural gas, switching from fuel oil to gas for heating processes in the Sulfuric Acid II Plant, co-firing with biomass, developing a Hybrid Green Ammonia Plant, Soda Ash Plant, and other initiatives.

"These decarbonization initiatives ensure that Petrokimia Gresik upholds the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its operations while maintaining compliance with emission regulations," added Dwi Satriyo.

He emphasized that the consistent decarbonization efforts from 2025-2030 will deliver significant results, with emissions expected to decrease by approximately 31.89%. The decarbonization efforts will continue to be implemented to achieve the 2060 target of producing only 41,000 tons of carbon emissions, well below the NZE program's maximum target of 132,000 tons.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/petrokimia-gresik-unveils-2024-2030-energy-transition-program-at-cop29-international-forum-302314008.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.