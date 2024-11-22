Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Finanznachrichten News

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
22 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.115     GBP1.768 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.070     GBP1.728 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.087177    GBP1.740194

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,985,020 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1098       2.115         XDUB      08:36:32      00072517906TRLO0 
7527       2.115         XDUB      08:36:32      00072517905TRLO0 
8395       2.115         XDUB      08:40:03      00072518017TRLO0 
7585       2.115         XDUB      09:05:00      00072518467TRLO0 
4969       2.110         XDUB      09:19:03      00072518970TRLO0 
3154       2.110         XDUB      09:19:03      00072518969TRLO0 
7047       2.095         XDUB      10:24:11      00072521507TRLO0 
8623       2.090         XDUB      10:28:48      00072521608TRLO0 
1585       2.095         XDUB      10:36:29      00072521735TRLO0 
401       2.095         XDUB      10:36:29      00072521734TRLO0 
4017       2.095         XDUB      10:36:29      00072521733TRLO0 
89        2.095         XDUB      10:37:23      00072521744TRLO0 
7862       2.090         XDUB      10:38:00      00072521767TRLO0 
6084       2.085         XDUB      10:57:04      00072522474TRLO0 
1865       2.085         XDUB      10:57:04      00072522473TRLO0 
7694       2.085         XDUB      11:23:19      00072523623TRLO0 
375       2.085         XDUB      12:15:49      00072525009TRLO0 
700       2.085         XDUB      12:15:49      00072525008TRLO0 
6279       2.085         XDUB      12:15:49      00072525007TRLO0 
1482       2.085         XDUB      12:15:49      00072525006TRLO0 
1000       2.085         XDUB      12:15:49      00072525005TRLO0 
7113       2.080         XDUB      12:20:36      00072525104TRLO0 
7198       2.080         XDUB      12:57:03      00072526102TRLO0 
3106       2.080         XDUB      14:03:05      00072527818TRLO0 
4793       2.080         XDUB      14:03:05      00072527817TRLO0 
4037       2.080         XDUB      14:03:19      00072527841TRLO0 
1794       2.080         XDUB      14:03:19      00072527840TRLO0 
5887       2.080         XDUB      14:03:19      00072527839TRLO0 
318       2.080         XDUB      14:03:19      00072527838TRLO0 
4793       2.080         XDUB      14:03:19      00072527837TRLO0 
43        2.075         XDUB      14:24:19      00072528659TRLO0 
151       2.075         XDUB      14:24:19      00072528658TRLO0 
3425       2.075         XDUB      14:24:19      00072528657TRLO0 
1017       2.075         XDUB      14:24:19      00072528656TRLO0 
3944       2.075         XDUB      14:29:09      00072528788TRLO0 
1401       2.075         XDUB      14:29:09      00072528787TRLO0 
1000       2.075         XDUB      14:29:09      00072528786TRLO0 
90        2.075         XDUB      14:29:09      00072528785TRLO0 
386       2.075         XDUB      14:29:09      00072528784TRLO0 
2311       2.075         XDUB      14:43:09      00072529810TRLO0 
337       2.075         XDUB      14:43:09      00072529809TRLO0 
3310       2.075         XDUB      14:43:09      00072529808TRLO0 
2081       2.075         XDUB      14:43:09      00072529807TRLO0 
1535       2.080         XDUB      14:53:29      00072530634TRLO0 
1000       2.080         XDUB      14:53:29      00072530633TRLO0 
4421       2.080         XDUB      14:53:29      00072530632TRLO0 
5305       2.070         XDUB      15:04:33      00072531720TRLO0 
1000       2.070         XDUB      15:04:33      00072531719TRLO0 
1619       2.070         XDUB      15:04:33      00072531718TRLO0 
1593       2.075         XDUB      15:20:59      00072532758TRLO0 
1261       2.075         XDUB      15:20:59      00072532757TRLO0 
579       2.075         XDUB      15:20:59      00072532756TRLO0 
2402       2.075         XDUB      15:28:59      00072533243TRLO0 
1000       2.075         XDUB      15:28:59      00072533242TRLO0 
4138       2.075         XDUB      15:28:59      00072533241TRLO0 
356       2.075         XDUB      15:28:59      00072533240TRLO0 
150       2.075         XDUB      15:28:59      00072533239TRLO0 
770       2.080         XDUB      15:46:50      00072534217TRLO0 
765       2.080         XDUB      15:46:50      00072534216TRLO0 
9638       2.080         XDUB      15:46:50      00072534215TRLO0 
65        2.090         XDUB      16:01:50      00072535966TRLO0 
6468       2.090         XDUB      16:01:50      00072535965TRLO0 
1000       2.090         XDUB      16:01:50      00072535964TRLO0 
1101       2.080         XDUB      16:11:09      00072536868TRLO0 
6468       2.080         XDUB      16:11:09      00072536867TRLO0 
1000       2.080         XDUB      16:11:09      00072536866TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3073       176.60        XLON      08:26:41      00072517645TRLO0 
3091       176.40        XLON      08:26:41      00072517646TRLO0 
2576       176.80        XLON      09:00:20      00072518339TRLO0 
326       176.80        XLON      09:00:20      00072518340TRLO0 
3258       176.60        XLON      09:05:00      00072518466TRLO0 
2959       176.00        XLON      09:19:03      00072518968TRLO0 
3203       175.60        XLON      09:21:15      00072519070TRLO0 
3196       174.80        XLON      09:34:48      00072520104TRLO0 
3178       174.40        XLON      10:28:48      00072521607TRLO0 
523       174.00        XLON      10:56:54      00072522470TRLO0 
1853       174.00        XLON      10:56:54      00072522471TRLO0 
1091       174.00        XLON      10:56:54      00072522472TRLO0 
2866       174.00        XLON      11:23:19      00072523622TRLO0 
3057       173.60        XLON      11:29:04      00072523885TRLO0 
3518       173.40        XLON      11:58:51      00072524673TRLO0 
4        173.60        XLON      12:18:41      00072525075TRLO0 
3062       173.60        XLON      12:20:36      00072525103TRLO0 
3175       173.60        XLON      12:57:03      00072526101TRLO0 
3373       173.20        XLON      12:57:05      00072526103TRLO0 
3544       173.00        XLON      13:42:43      00072527287TRLO0 
928       173.00        XLON      14:03:05      00072527819TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
