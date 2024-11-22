DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.115 GBP1.768 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.070 GBP1.728 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.087177 GBP1.740194

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,985,020 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1098 2.115 XDUB 08:36:32 00072517906TRLO0 7527 2.115 XDUB 08:36:32 00072517905TRLO0 8395 2.115 XDUB 08:40:03 00072518017TRLO0 7585 2.115 XDUB 09:05:00 00072518467TRLO0 4969 2.110 XDUB 09:19:03 00072518970TRLO0 3154 2.110 XDUB 09:19:03 00072518969TRLO0 7047 2.095 XDUB 10:24:11 00072521507TRLO0 8623 2.090 XDUB 10:28:48 00072521608TRLO0 1585 2.095 XDUB 10:36:29 00072521735TRLO0 401 2.095 XDUB 10:36:29 00072521734TRLO0 4017 2.095 XDUB 10:36:29 00072521733TRLO0 89 2.095 XDUB 10:37:23 00072521744TRLO0 7862 2.090 XDUB 10:38:00 00072521767TRLO0 6084 2.085 XDUB 10:57:04 00072522474TRLO0 1865 2.085 XDUB 10:57:04 00072522473TRLO0 7694 2.085 XDUB 11:23:19 00072523623TRLO0 375 2.085 XDUB 12:15:49 00072525009TRLO0 700 2.085 XDUB 12:15:49 00072525008TRLO0 6279 2.085 XDUB 12:15:49 00072525007TRLO0 1482 2.085 XDUB 12:15:49 00072525006TRLO0 1000 2.085 XDUB 12:15:49 00072525005TRLO0 7113 2.080 XDUB 12:20:36 00072525104TRLO0 7198 2.080 XDUB 12:57:03 00072526102TRLO0 3106 2.080 XDUB 14:03:05 00072527818TRLO0 4793 2.080 XDUB 14:03:05 00072527817TRLO0 4037 2.080 XDUB 14:03:19 00072527841TRLO0 1794 2.080 XDUB 14:03:19 00072527840TRLO0 5887 2.080 XDUB 14:03:19 00072527839TRLO0 318 2.080 XDUB 14:03:19 00072527838TRLO0 4793 2.080 XDUB 14:03:19 00072527837TRLO0 43 2.075 XDUB 14:24:19 00072528659TRLO0 151 2.075 XDUB 14:24:19 00072528658TRLO0 3425 2.075 XDUB 14:24:19 00072528657TRLO0 1017 2.075 XDUB 14:24:19 00072528656TRLO0 3944 2.075 XDUB 14:29:09 00072528788TRLO0 1401 2.075 XDUB 14:29:09 00072528787TRLO0 1000 2.075 XDUB 14:29:09 00072528786TRLO0 90 2.075 XDUB 14:29:09 00072528785TRLO0 386 2.075 XDUB 14:29:09 00072528784TRLO0 2311 2.075 XDUB 14:43:09 00072529810TRLO0 337 2.075 XDUB 14:43:09 00072529809TRLO0 3310 2.075 XDUB 14:43:09 00072529808TRLO0 2081 2.075 XDUB 14:43:09 00072529807TRLO0 1535 2.080 XDUB 14:53:29 00072530634TRLO0 1000 2.080 XDUB 14:53:29 00072530633TRLO0 4421 2.080 XDUB 14:53:29 00072530632TRLO0 5305 2.070 XDUB 15:04:33 00072531720TRLO0 1000 2.070 XDUB 15:04:33 00072531719TRLO0 1619 2.070 XDUB 15:04:33 00072531718TRLO0 1593 2.075 XDUB 15:20:59 00072532758TRLO0 1261 2.075 XDUB 15:20:59 00072532757TRLO0 579 2.075 XDUB 15:20:59 00072532756TRLO0 2402 2.075 XDUB 15:28:59 00072533243TRLO0 1000 2.075 XDUB 15:28:59 00072533242TRLO0 4138 2.075 XDUB 15:28:59 00072533241TRLO0 356 2.075 XDUB 15:28:59 00072533240TRLO0 150 2.075 XDUB 15:28:59 00072533239TRLO0 770 2.080 XDUB 15:46:50 00072534217TRLO0 765 2.080 XDUB 15:46:50 00072534216TRLO0 9638 2.080 XDUB 15:46:50 00072534215TRLO0 65 2.090 XDUB 16:01:50 00072535966TRLO0 6468 2.090 XDUB 16:01:50 00072535965TRLO0 1000 2.090 XDUB 16:01:50 00072535964TRLO0 1101 2.080 XDUB 16:11:09 00072536868TRLO0 6468 2.080 XDUB 16:11:09 00072536867TRLO0 1000 2.080 XDUB 16:11:09 00072536866TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3073 176.60 XLON 08:26:41 00072517645TRLO0 3091 176.40 XLON 08:26:41 00072517646TRLO0 2576 176.80 XLON 09:00:20 00072518339TRLO0 326 176.80 XLON 09:00:20 00072518340TRLO0 3258 176.60 XLON 09:05:00 00072518466TRLO0 2959 176.00 XLON 09:19:03 00072518968TRLO0 3203 175.60 XLON 09:21:15 00072519070TRLO0 3196 174.80 XLON 09:34:48 00072520104TRLO0 3178 174.40 XLON 10:28:48 00072521607TRLO0 523 174.00 XLON 10:56:54 00072522470TRLO0 1853 174.00 XLON 10:56:54 00072522471TRLO0 1091 174.00 XLON 10:56:54 00072522472TRLO0 2866 174.00 XLON 11:23:19 00072523622TRLO0 3057 173.60 XLON 11:29:04 00072523885TRLO0 3518 173.40 XLON 11:58:51 00072524673TRLO0 4 173.60 XLON 12:18:41 00072525075TRLO0 3062 173.60 XLON 12:20:36 00072525103TRLO0 3175 173.60 XLON 12:57:03 00072526101TRLO0 3373 173.20 XLON 12:57:05 00072526103TRLO0 3544 173.00 XLON 13:42:43 00072527287TRLO0 928 173.00 XLON 14:03:05 00072527819TRLO0 2305 173.00 XLON 14:03:05 00072527820TRLO0 127 173.00 XLON 14:05:25 00072527877TRLO0 3122 173.00 XLON 14:05:25 00072527878TRLO0 1426 173.00 XLON 14:17:56 00072528453TRLO0 1682 173.00 XLON 14:17:56 00072528454TRLO0 3562 173.00 XLON 14:17:57 00072528455TRLO0 2915 173.60 XLON 14:52:03 00072530511TRLO0 6889 173.60 XLON 14:52:04 00072530512TRLO0 3561 172.80 XLON 15:03:13 00072531618TRLO0 3623 173.40 XLON 15:42:12 00072533946TRLO0 1862 173.40 XLON 15:42:12 00072533947TRLO0 3323 173.60 XLON 15:46:50 00072534218TRLO0 3197 173.40 XLON 15:46:50 00072534219TRLO0 1161 173.60 XLON 16:03:31 00072536181TRLO0 2377 173.60 XLON 16:05:00 00072536310TRLO0 3286 173.60 XLON 16:05:00 00072536311TRLO0 1892 173.20 XLON 16:09:29 00072536658TRLO0 1200 173.60 XLON 16:18:20 00072537701TRLO0 318 173.60 XLON 16:18:20 00072537702TRLO0 318 173.60 XLON 16:18:20 00072537703TRLO0

