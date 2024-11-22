Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
22.11.24
08:17 Uhr
15,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,90011:07
Dow Jones News
22.11.2024 08:43 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
22-Nov-2024 / 07:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
20-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
21-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.400000        5.110000            8.510000   21229940 
or reached 
Position of previous      3.300000        2.060000            5.360000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0N8QD54                   8468056                    3.400000 
Sub Total 8.A       8468056                      3.400000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                1367230                          0.540000 
American Depository               1102                           0.000000 
Receipt 
Sub Total 8.B1                  1368332                          0.540000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
CFD                             Cash          11393552      4.570000 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   11393552      4.570000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Trident Merger, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
1)      Management, LLC 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
2)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
2)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
3)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
3)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Australia 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
3)      Management 
       (Australia) Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
4)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
7)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
7)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
7)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Netherlands) B.V. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management 
7)      Deutschland AG 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
8)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
8)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Capital 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
10)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
10)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
10)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Trident Merger, LLC 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
11)      Management, LLC 
BlackRock,  Amethyst 
Inc. (Chain  Intermediate, LLC 
11) 
BlackRock,  Aperio Holdings, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
11) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Aperio Group, LLC 
11)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

21st November 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  360673 
EQS News ID:  2036137 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036137&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 02:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.