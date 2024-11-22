Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 22-Nov-2024 / 07:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 20-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 21-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.400000 5.110000 8.510000 21229940 or reached Position of previous 3.300000 2.060000 5.360000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 8468056 3.400000 Sub Total 8.A 8468056 3.400000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending 1367230 0.540000 American Depository 1102 0.000000 Receipt Sub Total 8.B1 1368332 0.540000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights CFD Cash 11393552 4.570000 Sub Total 8.B2 11393552 4.570000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Trident Merger, LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 1) Management, LLC BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 2) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 2) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 3) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 3) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Australia Inc. (Chain Holdco Pty. Ltd. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 3) Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Institutional Trust 4) Company, National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 7) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 7) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 7) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Netherlands) B.V. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management 7) Deutschland AG BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 8) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 8) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Capital Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors, Inc. (Chain LLC 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 10) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 10) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 10) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 11) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Trident Merger, LLC 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 11) Management, LLC BlackRock, Amethyst Inc. (Chain Intermediate, LLC 11) BlackRock, Aperio Holdings, Inc. (Chain LLC 11) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Aperio Group, LLC 11)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

21st November 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 02:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: HOL TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 360673 EQS News ID: 2036137 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036137&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 02:10 ET (07:10 GMT)