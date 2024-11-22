Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A3ES83 | ISIN: US6420451089
NASDAQ
21.11.24
21:57 Uhr
21,470 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 00:23 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Texas Pacific Land Set to Join S&P 500, Mueller Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Atlas Energy Solutions to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE: TPL) will replace Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) will replace Texas Pacific Land in the S&P MidCap 400, and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) will replace Mueller Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 26. S&P 500 & 100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is acquiring Marathon Oil in a deal expected to close November 22, pending final closing conditions. Texas Pacific Land and Mueller Industries have company level market capitalizations that are more representative of the large-cap and mid-cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 26, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Texas Pacific Land

TPL

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Marathon Oil

MRO

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Mueller Industries

MLI

Industrials

November 26, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Texas Pacific Land

TPL

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Atlas Energy Solutions

AESI

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Mueller Industries

MLI

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
