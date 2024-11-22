S&P Dow Jones Indices: Texas Pacific Land Set to Join S&P 500, Mueller Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Atlas Energy Solutions to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE: TPL) will replace Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) will replace Texas Pacific Land in the S&P MidCap 400, and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) will replace Mueller Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 26. S&P 500 & 100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is acquiring Marathon Oil in a deal expected to close November 22, pending final closing conditions. Texas Pacific Land and Mueller Industries have company level market capitalizations that are more representative of the large-cap and mid-cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector November 26, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Texas Pacific Land TPL Energy November 26, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Marathon Oil MRO Energy November 26, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Mueller Industries MLI Industrials November 26, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Texas Pacific Land TPL Energy November 26, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Atlas Energy Solutions AESI Energy November 26, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Mueller Industries MLI Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

