EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: RUSH FACTORY OYJ Trading in the shares of Rush Factory Oyj were suspended on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland today at 10.18 EET due to information published by Rush Factory Oyj earlier today. Identifiers: Trading code: RUSH ISIN code: FI4000348909 Orderbook id: 161318 The orderbooks have been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com