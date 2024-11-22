BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound fell to more than a 6-month low of 1.2551 against the U.S. dollar, a 3-day low of 1.1128 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 0.8347 against the euro, from early highs of 1.2595, 1.1164 and 0.8317, respectively.Against the yen, the pound edged down to 194.00 from an early high of 194.81. The pound fell earlier to a 3-day low of 193.79 against the yen.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.23 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro and 190.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX