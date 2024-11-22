

Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



22.11.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media International N.V.



Company Name: ad pepper media International N.V. ISIN: NL0000238145



Reason for the Update

research:

Recommendation: Buy

from: 22.11.2024

Target price: 2,90 Euro

Target price on sight 12 Monate

of:

Last rating change: 20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 2,90.



Zusammenfassung:

ad pepper media (APM) hat endgültige Zahlen für Q3/24 vorgelegt, die mit den vorläufigen Zahlen übereinstimmen. Der Umsatz war in etwa stabil (EUR5,2 Mio.), und das EBITDA verbesserte sich J/J deutlich von EUR101 Tsd. auf EUR485 Tsd. Das EBIT drehte von EUR-111 Tsd. auf EUR275 Tsd., und sogar der Nettogewinn war positiv (EUR178 Tsd.). Für Q4 erwartet APM einen stabilen Umsatz J/J (Q4/23: EUR5,9 Mio.) und ein verbessertes EBITDA. Wir rechnen mit einem Q4-Umsatz von EUR6,0 Mio. und einem EBITDA von EUR739 Tsd. gegenüber einem Q4/23-EBITDA von EUR369 Tsd. Vor dem Hintergrund sich verbessernder makroökonomischer Fundamentaldaten in APMs Hauptmärkten erwarten wir für 2025E ein Umsatzwachstum von 5% und einen weiteren Anstieg der EBITDA-Marge auf 9,9%. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR2,90. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.90 price target.



Abstract:

ad pepper media (APM) reported final Q3/24 figures which matched preliminary numbers. Revenue was roughly stable (EUR5.2m) and EBITDA improved significantly y/y from EUR101k to EUR485k. EBIT turned around from EUR-111k to EUR275k and even net income was positive (EUR178k). For Q4, APM is guiding towards stable revenue y/y (Q4/23: EUR5.9m) and an improved EBITDA figure. We model Q4 revenue of EUR6.0m and EBITDA of EUR739k versus Q4/23 EBITDA of EUR369k. For 2025E, we expect 5% revenue growth and a further EBITDA margin increase to 9.9% against the backdrop of improving macro-economic fundamentals in APM's main markets. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged EUR2.90 price target. We confirm our Buy rating.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31421.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



