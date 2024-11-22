Seedtag ANZ (formerly JustEggs) Strengthens APAC Presence with Two Senior Leadership Hires

Based in Sydney, the new Commercial and Trading Directors of ANZ will focus on growing the Seedtag business and optimising privacy-first advertising solutions in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global contextual advertising company, entered the ANZ market earlier this year with the acquisition of JustEggs. Today, the company announced two new senior leadership hires, based in the Sydney office, to strengthen its presence in the region. In his new position as Commercial Director ANZ, Mark Brownie will focus on launching and growing the Seedtag business in Australia and New Zealand, while Daniel Macinante, Trading Director ANZ, will lead and develop trading strategies across ANZ, focusing on optimising contextual advertising solutions. Both Mark and Daniel will directly report to Nik Kontoulas, Seedtag's Managing Director ANZ, and former CEO and Founder of JustEggs.

AI-powered advertising across the globe

Headquartered in New York City and Madrid, Seedtag has a global team of over 600 people with offices in EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC. In July 2024, Seedtag entered the ANZ market with the acquisition of JustEggs , an Australian-owned creative intelligence business. Strengthening its presence in the APAC market, Australia and New Zealand now benefit from Seedtag's privacy-first advertising solutions that reach consumers based on their real-time interests at scale.

At the core of Seedtag's success is Liz, its proprietary contextual AI technology, optimised for advertising across screens. Powered by machine learning and computer vision, Liz analyses contextual signals to gain a nuanced, human-like understanding of content. At an unmatched speed, it aligns ads with people's current interests, processing millions of articles in a day. With over 10 years of development, Liz is a sophisticated platform that offers clients and agencies an innovative, privacy-compliant approach to audience targeting that remains unaffected by evolving technology and regulatory changes. In 2024, Liz was honoured by Digiday as the "Best Contextual Targeting Offering" in the Digiday Media Awards .

Expertise as the foundation for growth

As Commercial Director ANZ, Mark Brownie brings 20 years of media experience and long-standing industry relationships. He has a deep understanding of the evolving digital landscape and recognises the vital role of contextual advertising in client addressability, especially with the increasing focus on privacy compliance. Before this role, Mark spent 3 years as general manager of digital revenue at News Corp Australia and 4 years in New York as global VP of commercial strategy for Storyful, a News Corp business. He also has extensive experience in startups and scaling businesses in digital media.

"Contextual advertising has never been more important for marketers," said Mark. "In a time where privacy-centric strategies aren't just innovative, they're necessary, Seedtag brings the most sophisticated and effective contextual advertising platform to Australia. To be a part of such an incredible and established global company, and being trusted to launch and scale it in the Australian market is both humbling and exciting."

As Trading Director ANZ, Daniel Macinante brings a deep understanding of media sales and programmatic advertising, along with a proven track record of success. With over 9 years of experience in the media industry, he has built a reputation for driving results and innovation. Macinante swiftly progressed to leadership roles at News Corp Australia, where he held the position of Group Sales Director for independent agencies. Daniel's passion for independent agencies is well-known across the industry, and he has consistently championed their value. As a dedicated member of the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Daniel has played an active role in advocating for these agencies.

"Contextual advertising is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the digital marketing ecosystem, and I'm eager to bring my expertise to Seedtag to help shape the future of this space in Australia," stated Daniel. "With the increasing importance of privacy-first solutions, contextual advertising will be crucial in providing brands with the tools they need to connect with audiences in a meaningful, non-intrusive way."

"As we aim to scale and enhance our privacy-first solutions across APAC, the invaluable expertise of Mark and Daniel will be essential," said Dal Gill, VP of New Markets at Seedtag. "I'm confident that our unique contextual advertising solutions are significantly helping ANZ brands and publishers achieve their advertising goals while addressing the need for privacy-first, scalable targeting."

