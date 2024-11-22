BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 21 November 2024 were:

226.59p Capital only

226.61p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 79,013 ordinary shares on 21st November 2024, the Company has 70,524,781 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,836,524 shares which are held in Treasury.