CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The euro fell to nearly a 10-year low of 0.9206 against the Swiss franc, a 2-year low of 1.0333 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 159.91, from early highs of 0.9295, 1.0499 and 159.91, respectively.The euro slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 0.8268 against the pound, from an early 2-day high of 0.8347.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slid to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.5968, nearly a 2-month low of 1.7746 and more than a 9-month low of 1.4489 from early highs of 1.6134, 1.7965 and 1.4657, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.90 against the franc, 1.02 against the greenback, 158.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the pound, 1.58 against the aussie, 1.76 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX