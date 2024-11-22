Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2024 13:38 Uhr
Cascale: Lena Staafgard on System Transformation Through Cotton Sustainability

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Cascale

In our latest Board series, Lena Staafgard, Chief Operating Officer, Better Cotton, and long-time Cascale board member, shares her vision for driving global system transformation through cotton and discusses the challenges, lessons, and opportunities in creating real, lasting change. From fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration to scaling sustainable practices, Staafgard offers valuable insights on the need for greater connectivity between Cascale members and fibers like cotton.

Read her full blog post, titled, Lena Staafgard on System Transformation through Cotton Sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
