West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors is pleased to announce an expansion of its manufacturing workforce to meet accelerating sales demand. Since the start of Q4, the Company has increased its plant worker count by 30%, positioning itself to enhance production capacity and improve margins.

Scaling Production to Meet Growing Demand

Increased Workforce: The expansion of the production team is a strategic move to accommodate the significant growth in Worksport's business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sales

Sales Growth: The Company is now targeting $1 million in monthly online sales in the near-term, aiming for a 100% increase in top line revenue from the approximately $500,000 per month reported less than 60 days ago.

Second Shift Preparation: To support the scheduled end-of-the-year launch of the higher margin AL4 tonneau cover, Worksport is adding a new evening production shift. This expansion will boost production capacity, enabling the Company to meet escalating demand and drive increased revenues and profitability. Investors can expect an update on the AL4 pre-order campaign for the business-to-business (B2B) segment before the end of the year.

Management Commentary

""The Company continues to grow with new dealers, increased sales, and enhanced efficiencies each day," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport Ltd. "Expanding our plant staff and initiating a second production shift are pivotal steps toward improving margins and achieving EBITDA positivity. Last Friday, the Company's market capitalization closed below our revenue projections for 2025-a year in which we believe we will be cash flow positive with increasing margins. We reiterate our strong belief that Worksport continues to be undervalued."

Upcoming Product Launches Driving Growth

AL3 and AL4 Tonneau Covers: The continued rollout of these products is expected to significantly contribute to Worksport's path toward cash flow positivity in 2025.

SOLIS and COR Clean-Tech Systems: The Company also plans to launch its highly anticipated SOLIS solar cover and COR portable energy system by Q2/Q3 2025, further enhancing revenue growth and profitability prospects.

Worksport Q3 Earnings Call

Q3 revenue surged to $3.12 million-a 581% year-over-year increase compared to $458,433 in Q3 2023.

Worksport held its Q3 2024 earnings call on Wednesday November 13, 2024. The prepared remarks and presented earnings call deck are available at Worksport's Investor Relations website.

Key 2024 Press-Releases:

November 21: CEO Insider Purchase; Worksport Investigates Short Selling

October 29: 200% Growth in B2B Sales; Pre-Order Campaign Initiated For AL4

October 17: Nasdaq Grants Extension To Regain Compliance

October 17: $2MM+ Projected Savings From New Strategic Initiative

October 3: Commencing U.S Government Sales

September 30: Update On ISO Certification

September 19: Alpha Launch of SOLIS & COR

September 11: Worksport COR as an EV Range Extender for Tesla Model 3

August 14: Record High Revenues; 275% Q2 Growth

August 1: Impressive SOLIS Solar Cover Test Results

May 8: Worksport Awarded $2.8MM Grant

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the EV sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media.

The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

