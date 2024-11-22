Saguenay, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it has engaged Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica") to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and investor relations services. The term of the agreement with Capital Analytica is for a period of six months beginning November 20, 2024. Capital Analytica is based in British Columbia and can be reached at 778-872-4551. The cash compensation for the engagement is CAD $120,000.

The Company has also entered into a marketing agreement with OGIB Corporate Bulletin Ltd. ("OGIB") for a six-month period commencing November 20, 2024. OGIB is a company headquartered in British Columbia, Canada and can be reached at 888-558-4588. The total cash consideration for the engagement is CAD $40,000.

Capital Analytica and OGIB and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge Capital Analytica and OGIB do not own any securities of the Company nor any warrants or options to purchase securities of the Company. Capital Analytica and OGIB and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

