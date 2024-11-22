NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Cash-settled Single Stock Futures on seven Finnish Stock Classes (318/24)

As of December 2, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce cash-settled futures contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Huhtamäki (HUH), YIT-Yhtymä (YIT), Kemira (KEMIRA), Metsä Board B (METSB3), Metso (METSO), Nokian Tyres (TYRES) and Outokumpu (OUT). From that date, the new futures contracts will be available in the NDTS Trading and Genium INET Clearing systems, although suspended for trading and clearing until further notice. Stock Class ISIN Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker ------------------------------------------------------------ Huhtamäki FI0009000459 HUH HUH1V ------------------------------------------------------------ YIT-Yhtymä FI0009800643 YIT YIT ------------------------------------------------------------ Kemira FI0009004824 KEMIRA KEMIRA ------------------------------------------------------------ Metsä Board B FI0009000665 METSB3 METSB ------------------------------------------------------------ Metso FI0009014575 METSO METSO ------------------------------------------------------------ Nokian Tyres FI0009005318 TYRES TYRES ------------------------------------------------------------ Outokumpu FI0009002422 OUT OUT1V ------------------------------------------------------------ The trading and clearing start date will be communicated in a separate market notice at the minimum five trading days in advance. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, November 29, 2024. There is no change in contract length (same as for Options and Forwards on each Stock Class); risk parameter, minimum block size, minimum deferral size or underlying code. Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Future contracts on Metso (METSO) and Valmet (VALMT) are available for member testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products above will be published in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: B.24 FIax FUTURES CASH (CASH SETTLED FUTURES IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists, -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details) -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261630