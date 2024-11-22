Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Cash-settled Single Stock Futures on seven Finnish Stock Classes (318/24)

Finanznachrichten News
As of December 2, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce cash-settled futures contracts on the
following Finnish stock classes: Huhtamäki (HUH), YIT-Yhtymä (YIT), Kemira
(KEMIRA), Metsä Board B (METSB3), Metso (METSO), Nokian Tyres (TYRES) and
Outokumpu (OUT). From that date, the new futures contracts will be available in
the NDTS Trading and Genium INET Clearing systems, although suspended for
trading and clearing until further notice. 

Stock Class  ISIN     Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker
------------------------------------------------------------
Huhtamäki   FI0009000459 HUH         HUH1V   
------------------------------------------------------------
YIT-Yhtymä   FI0009800643 YIT         YIT    
------------------------------------------------------------
Kemira     FI0009004824 KEMIRA       KEMIRA   
------------------------------------------------------------
Metsä Board B FI0009000665 METSB3       METSB   
------------------------------------------------------------
Metso     FI0009014575 METSO        METSO   
------------------------------------------------------------
Nokian Tyres  FI0009005318 TYRES        TYRES   
------------------------------------------------------------
Outokumpu   FI0009002422 OUT         OUT1V   
------------------------------------------------------------



The trading and clearing start date will be communicated in a separate market
notice at the minimum five trading days in advance. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, November 29, 2024. 

There is no change in contract length (same as for Options and Forwards on each
Stock Class); risk parameter, minimum block size, minimum deferral size or
underlying code. 

Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes.

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. 

Future contracts on Metso (METSO) and Valmet (VALMT) are available for member
testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). 



References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products above will be published
in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

B.24 FIax FUTURES CASH (CASH SETTLED FUTURES IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
RECEIPTS 

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists,

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261630
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.