Upexi Recieves Notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") brand owner and innovator in aggregation, received a Non Compliance Letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company's failure to timely file its Form 10-Q Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2024, in violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Company failed to timely file due to circumstances beyond its control, and intends to file its Form 10-Q Quarterly Report shortly after it is able to file its Form 10-K Annual Report.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until December 20, 2024 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, an extension may be granted of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Initial Delinquent Filing, or April 14, 2025, to regain compliance. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.

About Upexi, Inc.:

Upexi is a multi-faceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

