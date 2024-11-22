Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
115 Leser
Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain: European Cheeses for Thanksgiving: A Gourmet and Authentic Twist

MADRID, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving is approaching, the ideal date to surprise your guests with a gourmet and authentic touch: European cheeses of Spanish origin. Spain is a country with a rich cheese tradition, which has more than 150 varieties of cheeses, 31 of them with quality figures. Each cheese reflects the unique heritage of its home region, from the verdant pastures of the north to the more arid climates of the south.

The diversity of these European cheeses is unique and their richness comes from the combination of various factors and the quality of the cow's, sheep's or goat's milk used, each with its own nuances. Cow's milk makes it possible to make soft and delicate cheeses, such as Tetilla cheese or Mahón de Menorca; sheep's milk, intense and creamy cheeses, such as the famous Manchego or Castellano; goat's milk, cheeses with an acidic and fresh touch, such as Murcia in wine or goat's cheese and with the mixture of two or three of these milks, mixed cheeses, such as Iberian cheese with a balanced, tasty and aromatic flavour, as explained by the Interprofessional Dairy Organisation (InLac), as part of the EU-co-funded "Cheestories" promotional campaign.

Among its recommendations to enjoy Thanksgiving, three themed boards stand out with some of the most popular European cheeses in the US, which will offer a sensory journey with which to delight your guests.

1. Traditional Board. Ideal for those looking for a classic introduction to European cheeses, accompanied by grapes, toasted almonds and a touch of honey for a perfect contrast, it includes:

  • Cured Manchego cheese : Intense and slightly salty flavor, perfect with quince.
  • Tetilla Cheese: Soft, creamy, with a buttery touch.
  • Murcia cheese in wine: Cured in red wine, with a purple rind and a mild, fruity flavor.

2. Table of Intense Flavors. For the most daring palates, this board combines cheeses with strong character, served alongside figs, walnuts and a robust red wine.

  • Idiazábal cheese: Smoked, made from sheep's milk, with a deep and persistent flavour.
  • Cabrales Cheese: A blue cheese from the Picos de Europa, with a creamy texture and powerful flavour.
  • Cured Mahón: From the Balearic Islands, with a salty touch and a complex aroma.

3. Festive Table. A balanced mix to please all tastes at the table:

  • Iberian cheese: Complex and balanced flavour.
  • San Simón da Costa Cheese: From Galicia, smoked with a mild and buttery flavor.
  • Castilian Cheese: Typical of the region of Castilla y León, it combines good intensity with balanced notes and a persistent aroma.

These are just a few examples to enrich your traditions with the gastronomy of Europe and Spain. European cheeses of Spanish origin not only stand out for their flavor, but also provide an element of sophistication and diversity that will make your Thanksgiving table a real success.

- Picture is available at AP -

Contact:

Ginés Mena
gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-cheeses-for-thanksgiving-a-gourmet-and-authentic-twist-302313633.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
