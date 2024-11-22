Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22
[22.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,855,877.00
|USD
|0
|66,014,810.23
|7.4544
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,784,612.00
|EUR
|0
|22,528,889.62
|5.9528
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,667,650.48
|9.9866
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,261,114.72
|8.2494
