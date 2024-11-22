NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options on five Finnish Stock Classes (319/24)

As of November 28, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: KONE Oyj (KNEB), Sampo Oyj A (SAMPO), Telia Company AB (TELIAH), TietoEVRY Oyj (TIETO) and Valmet Corporation (VALMT). From that date, the new option contracts will be available for trading and clearing. Stock Class ISIN Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker ----------------------------------------------------------------- KONE Oyj FI0009013403 KNEB KNEBV ----------------------------------------------------------------- Sampo Oyj A FI4000552500 SAMPO SAMPO ----------------------------------------------------------------- Telia Company AB SE0000667925 TELIAH TELIA1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TietoEVRY Oyj FI0009000277 TIETO TIETO ----------------------------------------------------------------- Valmet Corporation FI4000074984 VALMT VALMT ----------------------------------------------------------------- There is no change in the products in this connection. Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details) -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261673