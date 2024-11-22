Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2024 16:46 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options on five Finnish Stock Classes (319/24)

Finanznachrichten News
As of November 28, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option
Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: KONE Oyj (KNEB), Sampo Oyj A
(SAMPO), Telia Company AB (TELIAH), TietoEVRY Oyj (TIETO) and Valmet
Corporation (VALMT). From that date, the new option contracts will be available
for trading and clearing. 



Stock Class     ISIN     Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker
-----------------------------------------------------------------
KONE Oyj      FI0009013403 KNEB        KNEBV   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sampo Oyj A     FI4000552500 SAMPO        SAMPO   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Telia Company AB  SE0000667925 TELIAH       TELIA1   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
TietoEVRY Oyj    FI0009000277 TIETO        TIETO   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Valmet Corporation FI4000074984 VALMT        VALMT   
-----------------------------------------------------------------



There is no change in the products in this connection.

Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes.

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)



Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261673
