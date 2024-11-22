HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO).

"This acquisition of Marathon Oil is a perfect fit for ConocoPhillips, adding to our deep, durable and diverse portfolio while meeting our strict financial framework," said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. "Marathon Oil adds high-quality, low cost of supply inventory adjacent to our leading U.S. unconventional position. We have a strong history of seamlessly integrating assets and we expect to deliver synergies of over $1 billion on a run rate basis in the next 12 months."

In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Marathon Oil common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.255 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock at the effective time of the merger, with cash in lieu of fractional shares.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world's leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $97 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,300 employees at Sept. 30, 2024. Production averaged 1,921 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, and proved reserves were 6.8 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

