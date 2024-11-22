Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
November 22
22 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 612.222p. The highest price paid per share was 618.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 605.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,622,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,132,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
521
617.200
16:13:13
521
617.200
16:13:13
10
617.200
16:13:13
228
617.200
16:13:13
141
617.000
16:10:22
880
617.000
16:10:22
387
617.800
16:08:24
387
617.800
16:08:24
157
617.800
16:08:24
1064
618.000
16:08:23
1118
618.200
16:06:20
946
617.800
16:02:47
1087
618.000
16:02:19
105
617.800
16:00:03
242
617.800
16:00:03
582
617.800
16:00:03
260
617.600
15:57:54
681
617.400
15:57:33
68
617.400
15:57:27
1000
617.000
15:54:53
5
617.000
15:54:53
1079
617.000
15:51:02
938
617.200
15:50:38
1099
617.400
15:42:12
720
617.600
15:40:57
241
617.600
15:40:57
712
617.400
15:36:59
356
617.400
15:36:59
960
616.600
15:33:10
986
617.000
15:28:20
665
617.400
15:26:24
309
617.400
15:26:24
59
617.800
15:21:43
901
617.800
15:21:43
317
618.200
15:19:05
634
618.200
15:19:05
1055
618.000
15:14:25
1142
617.600
15:10:20
929
618.200
15:07:41
305
618.600
15:03:51
129
618.600
15:03:51
621
618.600
15:03:51
1044
618.600
15:03:51
1146
618.600
15:03:51
1159
617.000
14:56:41
994
616.600
14:53:00
379
616.600
14:50:56
708
616.600
14:50:56
1081
616.800
14:48:00
1003
617.600
14:46:27
987
617.800
14:42:44
111
616.400
14:37:31
511
616.400
14:37:31
517
616.400
14:37:31
1067
616.400
14:34:40
944
616.000
14:31:57
1052
616.200
14:30:18
1084
615.600
14:23:38
1013
615.800
14:18:14
1019
615.800
14:14:33
1003
615.400
14:08:07
122
615.400
14:00:17
23
615.400
14:00:17
125
615.400
14:00:17
294
615.400
14:00:17
440
615.400
14:00:17
1052
615.000
13:55:25
679
614.600
13:50:03
243
614.600
13:50:03
1012
615.000
13:41:10
939
615.600
13:35:14
463
615.800
13:35:01
507
615.800
13:35:01
1076
615.400
13:26:01
973
615.800
13:22:18
178
615.800
13:22:18
1086
615.000
13:13:51
268
615.200
12:59:04
865
615.200
12:59:04
1127
615.600
12:48:29
666
615.400
12:33:56
299
615.400
12:33:56
1136
615.600
12:31:21
1333
613.800
12:22:30
503
613.200
12:17:17
130
610.400
11:45:27
905
610.400
11:45:27
934
610.200
11:39:31
1013
610.000
11:25:11
179
609.400
11:22:30
796
609.400
11:22:30
1063
609.000
11:04:40
1011
609.400
11:00:12
1090
609.400
10:49:57
1138
609.600
10:43:59
1132
610.000
10:43:54
1151
610.200
10:38:35
1150
610.400
10:37:41
962
610.200
10:33:22
1002
610.200
10:33:22
70
610.200
10:33:22
1136
610.000
10:32:56
970
609.600
10:30:21
1143
609.000
10:27:36
693
609.000
10:23:07
458
609.000
10:23:07
774
608.600
10:20:37
246
608.600
10:20:37
968
608.800
10:17:52
952
608.000
10:15:00
1117
608.800
10:08:18
1384
608.200
10:00:09
1100
608.400
10:00:09
956
608.600
09:57:09
302
608.600
09:57:09
422
607.800
09:56:26
266
607.800
09:54:57
371
607.800
09:54:57
815
607.800
09:51:59
176
607.800
09:51:59
845
607.200
09:47:00
279
607.200
09:47:00
1035
606.000
09:38:10
994
605.800
09:33:38
661
607.000
09:24:55
319
607.000
09:24:55
1137
607.200
09:18:58
1019
606.800
09:12:39
1033
607.800
09:09:29
1117
607.400
09:07:04
1004
606.800
09:05:40
1074
607.600
09:00:14
1132
607.600
08:55:21
1062
607.800
08:54:42
930
607.800
08:54:42
837
606.800
08:50:42
177
606.800
08:50:42
631
607.000
08:49:53
546
607.000
08:49:53
1436
607.400
08:49:48
249
606.600
08:48:06
481
606.600
08:48:06
839
606.600
08:48:06
758
606.400
08:48:02
393
606.400
08:48:02
942
606.000
08:37:19
10
605.400
08:29:50
1063
605.400
08:29:50
933
606.000
08:23:05
177
606.000
08:23:05
292
605.200
08:12:08
302
605.200
08:12:08
472
605.200
08:12:08
1100
605.200
08:12:08
40
605.200
08:12:08
1007
606.200
08:09:59
260
606.400
08:09:20
800
606.400
08:09:20
302
606.600
08:09:17
302
606.600
08:09:17
149
605.800
08:08:17
981
606.200
08:08:12
1127
605.000
08:02:07