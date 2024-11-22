Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.11.24
17:01 Uhr
7,500 Euro
+0,200
+2,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,60018:03
0,0007,55018:03
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

22 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 612.222p. The highest price paid per share was 618.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 605.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,622,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,132,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

521

617.200

16:13:13

521

617.200

16:13:13

10

617.200

16:13:13

228

617.200

16:13:13

141

617.000

16:10:22

880

617.000

16:10:22

387

617.800

16:08:24

387

617.800

16:08:24

157

617.800

16:08:24

1064

618.000

16:08:23

1118

618.200

16:06:20

946

617.800

16:02:47

1087

618.000

16:02:19

105

617.800

16:00:03

242

617.800

16:00:03

582

617.800

16:00:03

260

617.600

15:57:54

681

617.400

15:57:33

68

617.400

15:57:27

1000

617.000

15:54:53

5

617.000

15:54:53

1079

617.000

15:51:02

938

617.200

15:50:38

1099

617.400

15:42:12

720

617.600

15:40:57

241

617.600

15:40:57

712

617.400

15:36:59

356

617.400

15:36:59

960

616.600

15:33:10

986

617.000

15:28:20

665

617.400

15:26:24

309

617.400

15:26:24

59

617.800

15:21:43

901

617.800

15:21:43

317

618.200

15:19:05

634

618.200

15:19:05

1055

618.000

15:14:25

1142

617.600

15:10:20

929

618.200

15:07:41

305

618.600

15:03:51

129

618.600

15:03:51

621

618.600

15:03:51

1044

618.600

15:03:51

1146

618.600

15:03:51

1159

617.000

14:56:41

994

616.600

14:53:00

379

616.600

14:50:56

708

616.600

14:50:56

1081

616.800

14:48:00

1003

617.600

14:46:27

987

617.800

14:42:44

111

616.400

14:37:31

511

616.400

14:37:31

517

616.400

14:37:31

1067

616.400

14:34:40

944

616.000

14:31:57

1052

616.200

14:30:18

1084

615.600

14:23:38

1013

615.800

14:18:14

1019

615.800

14:14:33

1003

615.400

14:08:07

122

615.400

14:00:17

23

615.400

14:00:17

125

615.400

14:00:17

294

615.400

14:00:17

440

615.400

14:00:17

1052

615.000

13:55:25

679

614.600

13:50:03

243

614.600

13:50:03

1012

615.000

13:41:10

939

615.600

13:35:14

463

615.800

13:35:01

507

615.800

13:35:01

1076

615.400

13:26:01

973

615.800

13:22:18

178

615.800

13:22:18

1086

615.000

13:13:51

268

615.200

12:59:04

865

615.200

12:59:04

1127

615.600

12:48:29

666

615.400

12:33:56

299

615.400

12:33:56

1136

615.600

12:31:21

1333

613.800

12:22:30

503

613.200

12:17:17

130

610.400

11:45:27

905

610.400

11:45:27

934

610.200

11:39:31

1013

610.000

11:25:11

179

609.400

11:22:30

796

609.400

11:22:30

1063

609.000

11:04:40

1011

609.400

11:00:12

1090

609.400

10:49:57

1138

609.600

10:43:59

1132

610.000

10:43:54

1151

610.200

10:38:35

1150

610.400

10:37:41

962

610.200

10:33:22

1002

610.200

10:33:22

70

610.200

10:33:22

1136

610.000

10:32:56

970

609.600

10:30:21

1143

609.000

10:27:36

693

609.000

10:23:07

458

609.000

10:23:07

774

608.600

10:20:37

246

608.600

10:20:37

968

608.800

10:17:52

952

608.000

10:15:00

1117

608.800

10:08:18

1384

608.200

10:00:09

1100

608.400

10:00:09

956

608.600

09:57:09

302

608.600

09:57:09

422

607.800

09:56:26

266

607.800

09:54:57

371

607.800

09:54:57

815

607.800

09:51:59

176

607.800

09:51:59

845

607.200

09:47:00

279

607.200

09:47:00

1035

606.000

09:38:10

994

605.800

09:33:38

661

607.000

09:24:55

319

607.000

09:24:55

1137

607.200

09:18:58

1019

606.800

09:12:39

1033

607.800

09:09:29

1117

607.400

09:07:04

1004

606.800

09:05:40

1074

607.600

09:00:14

1132

607.600

08:55:21

1062

607.800

08:54:42

930

607.800

08:54:42

837

606.800

08:50:42

177

606.800

08:50:42

631

607.000

08:49:53

546

607.000

08:49:53

1436

607.400

08:49:48

249

606.600

08:48:06

481

606.600

08:48:06

839

606.600

08:48:06

758

606.400

08:48:02

393

606.400

08:48:02

942

606.000

08:37:19

10

605.400

08:29:50

1063

605.400

08:29:50

933

606.000

08:23:05

177

606.000

08:23:05

292

605.200

08:12:08

302

605.200

08:12:08

472

605.200

08:12:08

1100

605.200

08:12:08

40

605.200

08:12:08

1007

606.200

08:09:59

260

606.400

08:09:20

800

606.400

08:09:20

302

606.600

08:09:17

302

606.600

08:09:17

149

605.800

08:08:17

981

606.200

08:08:12

1127

605.000

08:02:07


