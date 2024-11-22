Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V.: Fitch Ratings confirms Iveco Group Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook

Turin, 22nd November 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that on 22nd November 2024 Fitch Ratings confirmed Iveco Group a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com


