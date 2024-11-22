Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
22.11.2024 18:10 Uhr
Art Share 003: ART SHARE 003 - Offering Update

ART SHARE 003 - Offering Update

Luxembourg, 22 November 2024

  • Further to the announcement made on 1 November 2024, Art Share 003 S.A. (the "Company") is pleased to have received positive investor engagement for the offering launched on 18 September 2024 (the "Offer").
  • However, due to challenging market conditions and heightened market volatility, the necessary criteria to complete the Offer were not met. Consequently, no application shall be made to admit the Company onto the trading venue operated by ARTEX Global Markets AG.
  • For further details, investors are invited to contact the sole bookrunner:

Zeus Capital Limited
Ben Robertson
125 Old Broad Street, 12th Floor, London, EC2N 1AR
www.zeuscapital.co.uk

* * *

About Art Share 003 S.A.

Art Share 003 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended. It has been set-up with the purpose to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the "Securitisation Law"), through the issuance of, and financed inter alia by the issuance of the Class B Shares.

Art Share 003 was established to facilitate fractional investment in the Artwork through the subscription to the Class B Shares (i.e., conducting a securitisation transaction of the Artwork).

Art Share 003 is managed by a board of directors consisting of Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Press contacts

France and Global

Aliénor Miens | Alienor.miens@margie.fr| +33| +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92


