Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Nov-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 22 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 51,877 Highest price paid per share: 133.50p Lowest price paid per share: 131.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.5251p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,840,446 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,840,446) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.5251p 51,877

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 889 131.00 09:05:15 00311825225TRLO1 XLON 162 132.00 09:10:21 00311831933TRLO1 XLON 985 132.00 09:12:45 00311834937TRLO1 XLON 421 132.00 09:19:55 00311843443TRLO1 XLON 90 132.00 09:19:55 00311843444TRLO1 XLON 72 132.00 09:19:55 00311843445TRLO1 XLON 985 132.00 09:19:55 00311843446TRLO1 XLON 784 131.50 09:22:25 00311846131TRLO1 XLON 1100 131.50 09:22:55 00311846721TRLO1 XLON 918 131.50 09:22:55 00311846723TRLO1 XLON 800 131.50 09:23:15 00311847097TRLO1 XLON 500 131.50 09:23:27 00311847328TRLO1 XLON 791 131.00 09:36:17 00311865492TRLO1 XLON 682 131.00 09:36:17 00311865493TRLO1 XLON 109 131.00 09:38:16 00311868187TRLO1 XLON 130 131.00 09:38:16 00311868188TRLO1 XLON 552 131.00 09:38:16 00311868189TRLO1 XLON 582 133.00 10:44:28 00311896114TRLO1 XLON 128 133.50 10:46:10 00311896358TRLO1 XLON 256 133.50 10:46:10 00311896359TRLO1 XLON 30 133.50 10:53:01 00311896582TRLO1 XLON 788 133.50 11:38:17 00311897656TRLO1 XLON 787 133.50 11:38:17 00311897657TRLO1 XLON 761 133.00 11:38:21 00311897658TRLO1 XLON 761 133.00 11:38:21 00311897659TRLO1 XLON 756 133.50 13:49:37 00311900716TRLO1 XLON 755 133.50 13:49:37 00311900717TRLO1 XLON 425 133.50 13:49:37 00311900718TRLO1 XLON 177 133.50 13:49:37 00311900719TRLO1 XLON 154 133.50 13:49:37 00311900720TRLO1 XLON 23 133.50 13:49:37 00311900721TRLO1 XLON 732 133.50 13:49:37 00311900722TRLO1 XLON 1030 133.00 13:49:48 00311900739TRLO1 XLON 2066 133.00 13:49:48 00311900740TRLO1 XLON 44 133.00 13:49:48 00311900741TRLO1 XLON 130 133.00 13:50:22 00311900747TRLO1 XLON 8 133.50 14:17:47 00311902020TRLO1 XLON 628 133.00 14:17:47 00311902021TRLO1 XLON 424 133.00 14:21:36 00311902273TRLO1 XLON 1132 133.00 14:21:36 00311902274TRLO1 XLON 1464 133.50 14:39:35 00311903444TRLO1 XLON 1550 133.00 15:01:40 00311904650TRLO1 XLON 775 133.00 15:01:40 00311904651TRLO1 XLON 775 133.00 15:01:40 00311904652TRLO1 XLON 961 133.00 15:01:40 00311904653TRLO1 XLON 3180 132.50 15:01:40 00311904654TRLO1 XLON 18 133.00 15:01:43 00311904661TRLO1 XLON 36 133.00 15:01:43 00311904662TRLO1 XLON 1082 133.00 15:01:53 00311904665TRLO1 XLON 1400 133.00 15:01:53 00311904666TRLO1 XLON 631 133.00 15:01:53 00311904667TRLO1 XLON 1026 132.50 15:02:36 00311904683TRLO1 XLON 2087 132.50 15:02:36 00311904684TRLO1 XLON 240 132.00 15:10:18 00311904953TRLO1 XLON 2753 132.00 15:10:18 00311904954TRLO1 XLON 748 132.00 15:10:18 00311904955TRLO1 XLON 124 132.00 15:52:09 00311906449TRLO1 XLON 248 132.00 15:52:09 00311906450TRLO1 XLON 659 132.00 15:52:09 00311906451TRLO1 XLON 3709 132.50 16:20:30 00311908222TRLO1 XLON 969 132.50 16:20:30 00311908223TRLO1 XLON 1400 132.50 16:20:30 00311908224TRLO1 XLON 1335 132.50 16:20:30 00311908225TRLO1 XLON 1459 132.50 16:20:30 00311908226TRLO1 XLON 701 132.50 16:20:30 00311908227TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

