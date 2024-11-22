Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
22.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
22.11.2024 18:25 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Nov-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      51,877 
Highest price paid per share:         133.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          131.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.5251p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,840,446 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,840,446) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      132.5251p                    51,877

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
889              131.00          09:05:15         00311825225TRLO1     XLON 
162              132.00          09:10:21         00311831933TRLO1     XLON 
985              132.00          09:12:45         00311834937TRLO1     XLON 
421              132.00          09:19:55         00311843443TRLO1     XLON 
90               132.00          09:19:55         00311843444TRLO1     XLON 
72               132.00          09:19:55         00311843445TRLO1     XLON 
985              132.00          09:19:55         00311843446TRLO1     XLON 
784              131.50          09:22:25         00311846131TRLO1     XLON 
1100              131.50          09:22:55         00311846721TRLO1     XLON 
918              131.50          09:22:55         00311846723TRLO1     XLON 
800              131.50          09:23:15         00311847097TRLO1     XLON 
500              131.50          09:23:27         00311847328TRLO1     XLON 
791              131.00          09:36:17         00311865492TRLO1     XLON 
682              131.00          09:36:17         00311865493TRLO1     XLON 
109              131.00          09:38:16         00311868187TRLO1     XLON 
130              131.00          09:38:16         00311868188TRLO1     XLON 
552              131.00          09:38:16         00311868189TRLO1     XLON 
582              133.00          10:44:28         00311896114TRLO1     XLON 
128              133.50          10:46:10         00311896358TRLO1     XLON 
256              133.50          10:46:10         00311896359TRLO1     XLON 
30               133.50          10:53:01         00311896582TRLO1     XLON 
788              133.50          11:38:17         00311897656TRLO1     XLON 
787              133.50          11:38:17         00311897657TRLO1     XLON 
761              133.00          11:38:21         00311897658TRLO1     XLON 
761              133.00          11:38:21         00311897659TRLO1     XLON 
756              133.50          13:49:37         00311900716TRLO1     XLON 
755              133.50          13:49:37         00311900717TRLO1     XLON 
425              133.50          13:49:37         00311900718TRLO1     XLON 
177              133.50          13:49:37         00311900719TRLO1     XLON 
154              133.50          13:49:37         00311900720TRLO1     XLON 
23               133.50          13:49:37         00311900721TRLO1     XLON 
732              133.50          13:49:37         00311900722TRLO1     XLON 
1030              133.00          13:49:48         00311900739TRLO1     XLON 
2066              133.00          13:49:48         00311900740TRLO1     XLON 
44               133.00          13:49:48         00311900741TRLO1     XLON 
130              133.00          13:50:22         00311900747TRLO1     XLON 
8               133.50          14:17:47         00311902020TRLO1     XLON 
628              133.00          14:17:47         00311902021TRLO1     XLON 
424              133.00          14:21:36         00311902273TRLO1     XLON 
1132              133.00          14:21:36         00311902274TRLO1     XLON 
1464              133.50          14:39:35         00311903444TRLO1     XLON 
1550              133.00          15:01:40         00311904650TRLO1     XLON 
775              133.00          15:01:40         00311904651TRLO1     XLON 
775              133.00          15:01:40         00311904652TRLO1     XLON 
961              133.00          15:01:40         00311904653TRLO1     XLON 
3180              132.50          15:01:40         00311904654TRLO1     XLON 
18               133.00          15:01:43         00311904661TRLO1     XLON 
36               133.00          15:01:43         00311904662TRLO1     XLON 
1082              133.00          15:01:53         00311904665TRLO1     XLON 
1400              133.00          15:01:53         00311904666TRLO1     XLON 
631              133.00          15:01:53         00311904667TRLO1     XLON 
1026              132.50          15:02:36         00311904683TRLO1     XLON 
2087              132.50          15:02:36         00311904684TRLO1     XLON 
240              132.00          15:10:18         00311904953TRLO1     XLON 
2753              132.00          15:10:18         00311904954TRLO1     XLON 
748              132.00          15:10:18         00311904955TRLO1     XLON 
124              132.00          15:52:09         00311906449TRLO1     XLON 
248              132.00          15:52:09         00311906450TRLO1     XLON 
659              132.00          15:52:09         00311906451TRLO1     XLON 
3709              132.50          16:20:30         00311908222TRLO1     XLON 
969              132.50          16:20:30         00311908223TRLO1     XLON 
1400              132.50          16:20:30         00311908224TRLO1     XLON 
1335              132.50          16:20:30         00311908225TRLO1     XLON 
1459              132.50          16:20:30         00311908226TRLO1     XLON 
701              132.50          16:20:30         00311908227TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  360949 
EQS News ID:  2036907 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036907&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
