Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Tradegate
22.11.24
17:54 Uhr
17,810 Euro
+0,160
+0,91 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90017,94519:37
17,90017,94519:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2024 18:46 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenaris SA: Repurchased own ordinary shares reached 5% of Tenaris's voting rights

Finanznachrichten News

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 22, 2024.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.