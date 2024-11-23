Anzeige
Samstag, 23.11.2024
Microsofts, Googles und Amazons nukleares Wettrennen macht diese Uranaktie zu einem Muss!
WKN: A0M4XS | ISIN: CNE1000002V2 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCH
Stuttgart
22.11.24
08:14 Uhr
0,515 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
23.11.2024 16:19 Uhr
142 Leser
China Telecom Global: China Telecom Gulf Officially Launches in Saudi Arabia for Business

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, China Telecom Gulf was officially launched in Riyadh. This milestone marks a significant step in China Telecom's efforts to provide deep services under the "Belt and Road Initiative" and to promote the building of a "China-Arab Community with a Shared Future." It signifies another solid advancement on China Telecom's path toward internationalization. Mr. Liu Guiqing, Executive Director and EVP of China Telecom Corporation, delivered an opening speech, along with Mr. Fawaz, Representative of Contact Office of Chinese Companies in the KSA, Deputy General Manager of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Riyadh Branch. Over 100 guests and leaders from the Economic and Commercial Office of Embassy of the PRC of the KSA, Saudi Telecom Company(STC), Bank of China, Huawei, and others attended to witness this momentous occasion.


In his address, Mr. Liu Guiqing emphasized China Telecom's commitment to openness, cooperation, and mutual benefit. He expressed the company's willingness to share its experiences in cloud-network integration, cloud transformation, intelligent operations, and technological innovation. China Telecom aims to work closely with various levels of Saudi governments, enterprises, and partners to actively participate in the development of local digital infrastructure, drive the rapid advancement of next-generation information technologies, and establish a robust bridge for cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in the field of information technology. Leveraging its extensive resources and global operational capabilities, China Telecom plans to bring its strengths in 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other fields to provide innovative, high-quality communication products and services to Saudi enterprises, institutions, and consumers.

Mr. Fawaz extended his warm congratulations on the opening of China Telecom Gulf. He highlighted that as a leading global provider of communication services, China Telecom possesses abundant cloud-network resources and mature international service capabilities. The establishment of China Telecom Gulf is a significant step toward supporting the digital transformation of businesses in the region. He expressed confidence that through joint efforts, the company will seize opportunities in the digital era and contribute to Saudi Arabia's socio-economic development and practical cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in various fields.

China Telecom showcased its global resources, business capabilities, and its investments and partnerships in the Middle East and Africa. Key services introduced included eSurfing Cloud, computing power solutions, quantum technology, and customized 5G networks. Currently, China Telecom operates branches in 42 countries and regions worldwide, owns 53 international submarine cables, and manages 27 self-operated Internet Data Centers (IDCs). Its cloud-network integrated infrastructure and customer-centric digital service systems provide coverage across the globe.

During the event, China Telecom Gulf signed strategic cooperation agreements with Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Huawei Saudi Arabia, and Baud Telecom Company. The parties committed to deep collaboration, leveraging their respective strengths to provide optimized and convenient digital experiences to Saudi customers.

The establishment of China Telecom's presence in Saudi Arabia marks a major milestone in the company's entry into the Middle Eastern communications market, representing a key development in its global strategy. Moving forward, China Telecom Gulf will leverage China Telecom's robust digital infrastructure and resource integration capabilities. We will collaborate closely with local Saudi enterprises, Chinese businesses expanding internationally, and global companies to strengthen cooperation and enhance exchanges. The company aims to contribute to the growth of Sino-Saudi and Middle Eastern industrial cooperation, continuously offering more smart solutions for the development of the Middle East's digital economy, while striving to become a world-class provider of digital and intelligent technology services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565280/China_Telecom_Global.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-telecom-gulf-officially-launches-in-saudi-arabia-for-business-302314757.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
